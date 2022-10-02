Dalton Schultz is active for Week 4 vs. Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys announced Week 4 inactives and Dalton Schultz is officially ACTIVE/INACTIVE for their matchup against the Washington Commanders. Schultz was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was able to practice in a limited fashion each day this week.

Schultz was expected to play and felt good to go during warmups when he tested his knee injury. The Cowboys will nearly be fully healthy against the Commanders. They not only get Schultz back but WR Michael Gallup is expected to make his season debut. Schultz missed last week’s game but still has the third most receiving yards for a Dallas pass-catcher so far. He played in one full game with backup quarterback Cooper Rush and had two receptions for only 18 yards. While this may not inspire confidence, the duo has now had two more weeks of practice to get on the same page. Schultz should provide a reliable option to Rush against a Washington defense giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing tight ends in fantasy football. Start Schultz this week since he is active.