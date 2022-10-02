Dawson Knox is active for Week 4 vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 4 inactives and Dawson Knox is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Knox was listed as questionable this week due to back and hip injuries. He was able to log a limited participation in practice every day this week.

Knox was expected to take the field today and has been declared active. He isn't off to the start of the 2022 season that fantasy managers were hoping for him. Knox has played in three games so far this season but only has nine receptions on 11 targets for 71 yards. For reference, he is tied in targets with wide receiver Gabe Davis who missed a game that Knox played in. Knox hasn't been the redzone threat we expected him to be, but he has a good matchup on Sunday against Baltimore. The Ravens are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Knox has a good chance to bounce back in this game, and since he is healthy, go ahead and start him in your fantasy football leagues.