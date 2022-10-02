Alvin Kamara is INACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 4 inactives and Alvin Kamara is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Kamara was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week and tested the injury during warmups and is unable to take the field today.

Kamara isn't off to the season he was hoping for. He has 24 carries for 100 yards through two games this season. Kamara has been targeted 11 times and has five receptions for 19 additional yards. He is usually a running back that dominates on the ground and in the receiving game, but it hasn't exactly panned out yet. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will be the starter on Sunday as Jameis Winston has been ruled out for the game.

With Kamara missing this game, it will be Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray that will be the primary running backs in the offense. Ingram will likely be the starter seeing as he typically serves as Kamara’s backup. Murray was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday but should still see some carries. I think Ingram is worth a dart throw flex play from the expected workload, but I’d leave Murray on the bench.