Jarvis Landry is ACTIVE for Week 4 vs. Vikings

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 4 inactives and Jarvis Landry is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Jarvis Landry was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday but then was able to log limited participation on Thursday and Friday. Landry tested the injury during warmups and felt good enough to play in this game.

Starting wide receiver Michael Thomas has already been ruled out for this game. Quarterback Jameis Winston has also been ruled out for the game, which will see Andy Dalton starting in this game. Dalton’s best seasons are behind him, and Landry doesn't have upside with Dalton throwing him the ball. Winston is the better passer in this offense, and any good outing by Landry would honestly be luck. Landry shouldn't be started in standard leagues and only has flex appeal in the deepest of PPR leagues.