Browns vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

UPDATE: Cordarrelle Patterson is going to test his knee in pre-game warmups. There is optimism he can play, per Ian Rapoport, but “[i]t’s close,” per Adam Schefter. Myles Garrett will not play on Sunday, but is hoping to be back in Week 5, per Ian Rapoport.

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. The Cleveland Browns will hit the road and take on the Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some important names on the injury report for each team. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Browns will be without star DE Myles Garrett who has been declared out from the shoulder and biceps injuries sustained in a car accident this week. Defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) and T Joe Haeg (concussion) have also been ruled out. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Falcons are relatively healthy heading into this game. Running back Cordarelle Patterson (knee) is the only player on the injury report for Atlanta. He didn't practice on Wednesday and Thursday but logged a limited practice on Friday. There is confidence that he will play on Sunday but is questionable heading into the weekend.