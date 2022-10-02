 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

The Titans and Colts meet in Week 4 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 4 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) celebrates after Tennessee Titans stop the 2 point conversion during the second half in the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Las Vegas Raiders on September 25, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL schedule will continue on Sunday, October 2. The Tennessee Titans will face off with the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South battle. This will be the first of the two meetings between the teams this season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are injuries on both sides of the ball. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Titans will be without S Ugochukwu Amadi (ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow) and S Amani Hooker (concussion) as they have been ruled out. Linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), WR Cody Hollister (back), CB Roger McCreary (back) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) are all questionable for the game.

The Colts have only ruled out one player, and it is S Julian Blackmon (ankle). Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow), LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and T Bernhard Raimann (ankle) are all questionable for Sunday’s divisional game.

