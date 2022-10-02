Titans vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL schedule will continue on Sunday, October 2. The Tennessee Titans will face off with the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South battle. This will be the first of the two meetings between the teams this season. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are injuries on both sides of the ball. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Titans will be without S Ugochukwu Amadi (ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow) and S Amani Hooker (concussion) as they have been ruled out. Linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck), WR Cody Hollister (back), CB Roger McCreary (back) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) are all questionable for the game.

The Colts have only ruled out one player, and it is S Julian Blackmon (ankle). Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (elbow), LB Shaquille Leonard (back) and T Bernhard Raimann (ankle) are all questionable for Sunday’s divisional game.