Jaguars vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

The Jaguars and Eagles meet in Week 4 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 4 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (7) moves the ball against Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UPDATE: Zay Jones is expected to play, per Adam Schefter.

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. The Jacksonville Jaguars will head north to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there have already been some players ruled out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jaguars will be without LB K’Lavon Chaisson (ankle) and G Cole Van Lanen (hamstring), who have already been ruled out for the game. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hip) and WR Zay Jones (ankle) are questionable to play. Griffin practiced in a limited fashion all week, while Jones sat out Thursday before getting a limited session on Friday.

The Eagles will be without CB Avonte Maddox (ankle) and RB Boston Scott (hip), who had been ruled out before Sunday. Other than those two players, Philadelphia is healthy heading into this game.

