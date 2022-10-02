Broncos vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, October 2. The Denver Broncos will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of AFC West teams. This is the first of their two divisional matchups this season. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there will be players missing for both teams. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Broncos have already ruled out five players. Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), LB Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), G Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring) and T Billy Turner (knee) will all miss Sunday’s game. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (concussion) and G Dalton Risner (ankle) are questionable.

The Raiders will be without TE Foster Moreau (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion). This will be the second game in a row that Renfrow misses from the concussion sustained against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. Cornerback Sam Webb (hamstring) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (knee) are both questionable for the game.