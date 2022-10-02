Matt Prater is active for Week 4 vs. Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 4 inactives and Matt Prater is officially ACTIVE/INACTIVE for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Matt Prater was listed as questionable this week due to a right hip injury. He was able to get a limited practice in each day.

So far, the Cardinals offense has been worse than hoped, giving Prater fewer opportunities than usual. He’s only had four field goal attempts this season, but he had zero through the first two games, making his four last week a great fantasy day.

Fantasy football impact of Matt Prater ACTIVE

Prater has proven he can be a great fantasy kicker despite his early season lack of fantasy points. We know just how fickle field goal attempts can be and Prater, when given a chance last week, put up great numbers. The good news is that the Panthers have been a great team to start kickers against, as they’ve allowed the third-most field goal attempts in the league.