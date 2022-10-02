 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer ruled OUT with head injury in Week 4 vs. Packers

Patriots QB Brian Hoyer suffered a head injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Brian Hoyer #5 of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Update: Hoyer has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game, and so Zappe will take over as the QB the rest of the way.

Update: Hoyer is headed back to the locker room for further evaluation. He is being looked at for a head injury.

New England Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer was injured in today’s game against the Green Bay Packers. It remains to be seen what the injury is, but he is in the blue medical tent on the sideline getting checked out. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is warming up on the sideline.

Before the injury, Hoyer had completed five of six passes for 37 yards.

