Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate has been ruled with a head injury. Brate suffered the injury early on in the game and looked dazed after a collision with his own teammate. He was unable to get to the sideline in time and the Bucs were called for 12 men on the field.

Unfortunately, Brate was looked at by the trainers and went back into the game. He eventually was taken back to the locker room and ruled out due to concussion protocol.