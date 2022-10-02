Javonte Williams carted to locker room with knee injury, OUT for Week 4 vs. Raiders

UPDATE: Williams is officially out for the rest of the game,. This is not the best news we could have gotten. Mike Boone is currently ahead of Melvin Gordon in this game, but the two would likely split work if Williams misses time.

UPDATE: Javonte Williams has been carted to the locker room, per Andrew Mason.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered a knee injury early in the third quarter against the Raiders and is questionable to return. He is on the sideline and has a noticeable limp. Melvin Gordon already had a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown, so Mike Boone is in the game right now.

Williams had 10 carries for 28 yards before being forced from the game. The Broncos haven’t been able to put up much on the ground, but Russell Wilson is having one of his best games of the season despite trailing 16-19.