Chris Godwin goes down late in Week 4 vs. Chiefs

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff
Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin suffered an injury in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, although the exact nature of the injury is unknown. Godwin did walk off the field on his own power, so that’s a good sign regarding the severity of his injury.

Godwin played in Week 1 against the Cowboys but suffered a hamstring injury late in the contest. It was surprising to see Godwin play in Week 1 after he was recovering from an ACL tear from the previous season. The hamstring kept Godwin off the field for Weeks 2 and 3 before the receiver made his return to the field Sunday night in Week 4.

We’ll see if Godwin can return to this contest or if the Bucs decide to hold him out with a comeback looking unlikely. If he cannot return, Mike Evans and Julio Jones will take on bigger roles in the offense.

