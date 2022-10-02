Ravens RB Justice Hill suffers hamstring injury in Week 4 vs. Bills

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill is expected to have suffered a hamstring injury in today’s game against the Buffalo Bills. He is questionable to return. The Ravens have been able to run well against the tough Buffalo defense. Before leaving the game, Hill had eight carries for 45 yards. He added two receptions for 12 additional yards through the air.

Here’s what happened on that Justice Hill pull up. Gutted through it and finished the run nonetheless. pic.twitter.com/yqYxjNDdZP — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) October 2, 2022

There was worry that it was a non-contact knee injury, but for the time being, it is being reported as a hamstring injury.