Ravens RB Justice Hill suffers hamstring injury in Week 4 vs. Bills

Ravens RB Justice Hill suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) hits the hole during a game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens on September 25, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill is expected to have suffered a hamstring injury in today’s game against the Buffalo Bills. He is questionable to return. The Ravens have been able to run well against the tough Buffalo defense. Before leaving the game, Hill had eight carries for 45 yards. He added two receptions for 12 additional yards through the air.

There was worry that it was a non-contact knee injury, but for the time being, it is being reported as a hamstring injury.

