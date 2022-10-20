Tyler Lockett misses Wednesday, Thursday practice with hamstring injury ahead of Week 7

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett was not practicing on Thursday, per Brady Henderson. Lockett missed Wednesday’s practice with a hamstring injury, making this his second missed practice for the injury. He could just be getting an extended rest for his hamstring, so Friday will be more telling for his Week 7 status. But, hamstring injuries are always fickle, so it does ad a little intrigue to his fantasy value if he does end up playing against the Chargers this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Lockett has had a good start to the season after many, including myself, worried that the move from Russell Wilson to Geno Smith would hurt his statistics. So far, he’s caught 34-of-45 targets for 423 yards and two touchdowns through six games.

If he were to end up missing this matchup, DK Metcalf would get a boost in looks, while Ke Walker would likely be relied on more as a runner.