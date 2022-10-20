Aaron Rodgers returns to practice Thursday ahead of Week 7 vs. Commanders

Thursday update: Rodgers is back at practice on Thursday, per Wes Hodkiewicz. He has his thumb taped, but appears to be throwing normally.

The Green Bay Packers got a glimpse of what a Rodgers-less offense looked like in Week 6. He played through the entire game but was battling a thumb injury, which showed. You can argue that his lack of star power at receiver played a role, and it certainly did, but this was one of the few times we can say the future Hall of Famer looked bad. His thumb injury is still bothering him to start Week 7, and he isn’t practicing on Wednesday.

Just like last Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers (thumb) isn’t practicing. Jordan Love gets QB1 work.



No Randall Cobb (ankle) or Jake Hanson (bicep).



Christian Watson (hamstring) went through stretch indoors with a helmet but didn’t come outside at the start of individual drills. pic.twitter.com/ktWrs4z31c — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Rodgers heads into Week 7 as the overall QB20 in fantasy football. The back-to-back MVP winner has been an utter disappointment this season. Even if he is active, you are likely not going to play him. The Commanders are giving up the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, but Rodgers still doesn’t get elevated to a starting position in the favorable matchup.

The only fantasy football implications, if Rodgers is inactive, would be an upgrade to both Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in the backfield. Backup quarterback Jordan Love should have a decent rapport with Romeo Doubs, but there is no telling how he would work through his progressions to see which wide receivers stand to benefit.