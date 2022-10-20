Damien Harris injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Bears

The New England Patriots get an extra day to prepare this week as they face the Chicago Bears for Week 7’s Monday Night Football. This is an excellent time for them to have the extra day as they have some injuries on offense they’d love to see resolved. Starting running back Damien Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the team’s Week 6 game. He was able to return to practice in full on Thursday, which is a great sign for his availability on Monday.

#Patriots RB Damien Harris was a full participant today despite a hamstring injury, an indication he’s close to returning. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Harris has run the ball 57 times this season and has 257 yards and three touchdowns in five games. He has brought in eight of his 10 targets for 30 additional yards. While Harris has missed one game, he is being outplayed by backup running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Even so, the Bears have been bad this year, so if Harris is active on Monday, then you’re going to start him.

If Harris suffers a setback this week and is ruled inactive, Stevenson would get another week of being the lead back. In Week 6, while filling in for Harris, he had 19 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns and caught four of five targets for an additional 15 yards. The Bears are giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, so Stevenson should absolutely be in your lineups if Harris sits.