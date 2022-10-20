 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elijah Moore takes personal day Thursday ahead of Week 7 vs. Broncos

We break down the news that Elijah Moore won’t practice on Thursday. What it means for Week 7 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Elijah Moore #8 of the New York Jets reacts in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore isn’t at practice today. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that is an excused absence and that he’s taking a personal day to tend to something involving his family, per Rich Cimini.

This absence comes at the heels of Moore complaining about his lack of targets last week, so there was speculation that his absence had something to do with that. It appears that it does not.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

At this point, there doesn’t seem to be any worries that he will miss this week, but the lack of work is concerning for his fantasy production. Until we see him get more involved, he probably should remain on your fantasy benches.

