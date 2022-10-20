Elijah Moore takes personal day Thursday ahead of Week 7 vs. Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore isn’t at practice today. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that is an excused absence and that he’s taking a personal day to tend to something involving his family, per Rich Cimini.

This absence comes at the heels of Moore complaining about his lack of targets last week, so there was speculation that his absence had something to do with that. It appears that it does not.

Mike LaFleur on Elijah Moore's frustration: "These guys are competitors ... you want those guys to want the ball. Ultimately, we're going to do what's the best to score points and win, and he's a big part of that."#Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 20, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

At this point, there doesn’t seem to be any worries that he will miss this week, but the lack of work is concerning for his fantasy production. Until we see him get more involved, he probably should remain on your fantasy benches.