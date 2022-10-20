CeeDee Lamb injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Lions

Wednesday update: Head coach Mike McCarthy says that Lamb will practice again on Thursday, per Michael Gehlken. He will see somewhere between a limited and full practice according to McCarthy, as they manage his injury.

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the NFL season. They are hoping to have franchise quarterback Dak Prescott under center as he has been dealing with a right thumb injury that has kept him out of action since Week 1. He is likely to return, but his favorite target, CeeDee Lamb, popped up on the injury report on Wednesday. He is still dealing with a hip injury and was limited in practice.

Mike McCarthy says Dak Prescott has been cleared to return from fractured thumb. He was full practice participant as was TE Dalton Schultz. CeeDee Lamb was limited. Today was light work, a mock game. Full padded practice tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZAzsZgAOEM — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

This is the same injury that Lamb was limited with last week, and he was able to suit up on Sunday. He finished with five receptions for 68 yards on 10 targets from backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Prescott being healthy and under center should see Lamb become even more dangerous for your lineups. If Lamb is active, you are going to start him this week.

If Lamb aggravates his injury throughout the week and is ruled inactive, you have an option to pivot to. Michael Gallup would see an uptick in targets, and we have seen him and Prescott on the same page before. He would have an upside in this matchup, so you shouldn't have to go far to replace Lamb if you end up in that situation.