Saints vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football to open Week 7. Both teams are 2-4 and sitting a game back of the division leader in the respective divisions. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we have a significant amount of players we already know will be inactive. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Saints have already ruled out five players due to injury, including WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), G Andrus Peat (chest), WR Michael Thomas (foot), and TE Adam Trautman (ankle). They have four questionable players, including CB Paulson Adebo, WR Keith Kirkwood, T Calvin Throckmorton, and DE Payton Turner. Adebo is the most notable as he has seen significant work the past three weeks.

The Cardinals have also ruled out five players due to injury, including WR Marquise Brown (foot), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), G Justin Pugh (knee), and RB Darrel Williams (knee). The questionable list includes RB James Conner, CB Trayvon Mullen, K Matt Prater, and S Jalen Thompson. Conner is a game-time decision, per Kliff Kingsbury, so we’ll likely need to wait for pre-game warmups later this afternoon before we get an answer.