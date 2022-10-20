James Conner is INACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Saints

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 7 inactives and James Conner is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Conner was listed as questionable this week due to a rib injury. The Cardinals didn’t practice on Monday or Wednesday, but Conner was deemed a non-participant even if they would've practiced.

Conner missed the team’s Week 6 game due to this injury, and there was worry the short week would keep him out of action. The lack of any practice participation makes it no surprise that Conner has been ruled inactive for this game. It was too short of a turnaround for him to get healthy, and he will now focus on being back by the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Eno Benjamin figures to get his second start of the season. He filled in for Conner last week and saw a lot of usage, with decent results. Benjamin had 15 carries for 37 yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 more yards. New Orleans is giving up the ninth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. It’s a tough matchup, but Benjamin should again see the bulk of the backfield work, so is worth a start in your lineups.