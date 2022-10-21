Hunter Renfrow listed as questionable for Week 7 vs. Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders released their final injury report for Week 7 and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is listed as questionable with a hip injury. He practiced on Wednesday with no injury not, but then sat out Thursday. He was a limited participant on Friday. He told Adam Hill on Friday that the hip issue is minor and he was just being cautious.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Renfrow seems likely to play, but this will be something to monitor heading into Sunday. The Raiders don’t play until 4:05 p.m. ET, which means inactives are not posted until 2:35 p.m. It’s possible we get an early report on Renfrow’s status from Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter, but if not, you could be stuck making a gut call without all the facts.

Mack Hollins is the beneficiary if Renfrow is unable to go. Hollins already benefits from Darren Waller’s absence.