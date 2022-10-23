Christian McCaffrey likely to be active for Week 7 49ers-Chiefs game after trade

The San Francisco 49ers will not announce their inactives until 2:55 p.m. ET and at that point the biggest fantasy football question of Week 7 will be answered. The 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday, and the football world has been wondering if we would see him active for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Numerous reports suggest that McCaffrey will be active for Sunday’s game. The bigger question has evolved into how much will he play on Sunday.

The more he can demonstrate to the coaching staff he knows of the team’s offense, the more playing time McCaffrey could see in the game. 49ers beat writer Matt Maiocco reported that how much McCaffrey will just depend on how quickly he can grasp the game plan. This is less about McCaffrey knowing the full playbook, and more just knowing specific plays.

Where it becomes difficult to parse is how much of his usage ends up being as a decoy to free up Deebo Samuel and others. McCaffrey is a home run threat anytime he touches the ball, so there’s always a touchdown possibility. Is that enough to justify starting him in fantasy football. It’s hard convincing yourself to sit a first round pick, but one has to go in with slightly lower expectations in Week 7.