Bengals vs. Falcons inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons are both going for their fourth win in their last five games after losing the first two games of their seasons on Sunday, October 23rd. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and it will air on FOX.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we already know a few players who will not be available to play. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bengals have already ruled out three player including DE Jeffrey Gunter (knee), DT Josh Tupou (calf) and LB Logan Wilson (shoulder), while WR Stanley Morgan (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. Other players that had been listed on the injury report included OT La’el Collins (rest), LB Markus Bailey (shoulder), WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip), WR Tee Higgins (ankle), TE Hayden Hurst (groin) and G Alex Cappa (illness). All are expected to play.

The Falcons will be without DB Dee Alford (hamstring) and WR Jared Bernhardt (groin). Also featured on this week’s injury report were DB Isaiah Oliver (shoulder), ILB Mykal Walker (groin), CB A.J. Terrell (thigh), OLB Adetokunbo Ogundei (shoulder) and DT Ta’Quon Graham (knee).