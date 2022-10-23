Buccaneers vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Buccaneers have a hefty injury list for this matchup. They will be without TE Cameron Brate (neck), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), WR Julio Jones (knee), CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep), and Carlton Davis (hip). S Mike Edwards (elbow) and G Shaquille Mason (ankle) are both listed as questionable for the game.

The Panthers also have several players on the injury report heading into this NFC South showdown. DT Matt Ioannidis (concussion) and QB Baker Mayfield (ankle) are both doubtful for the matchup while S Sean Chandler (hamstring), C Pat Elflein (hip), CB C.J. Henderson (concussion), CB Jaycee Horn (ribs), CB Donte Jackson (ankle), LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder), T Taylor Moton (knee) and WR Laviska Shenault (hamstring) are all questionable.