Browns vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

Game-day update: The Ravens expect to have TE Mark Andrews on Sunday and “there is optimism” WR Rashod Bateman will be able to play, per Ian Rapoport.

The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know four players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Browns have a handful of players listed on the injury report for this AFC North rivalry showdown. T Joe Haeg (concussion), G Wyatt Teller (calf), and CB Denzel Ward (concussion) will all miss this game with their injuries while DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and DE Isaac Rochell (knee) are listed as questionable.

The Ravens will be without RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) for this game. Meanwhile, TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), G Ben Cleveland (foot), LB Justin Houston (groin, not injury related - resting player), T Morgan Moses (heel), CB Marcus Peters (not injury related - resting player, quadricep), and FB Patrick Ricard (knee) are all listed as questionable.