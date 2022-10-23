Packers vs. Commanders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

Game day update: Jahan Dotson will NOT play in Sunday’s game against the Packers, per Stacey Dales.

The Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at FedEx Field and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know eight players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers have just a few players listed on the injury report ahead of this matchup. WR Randall Cobb (ankle), C Jake Hanson (biceps), and WR Christian Watson (hamstring) have all been declared out with their various injuries.

The Commanders have several players on the injury list for Week 7. WR Dyami Brown (groin), CB William Jackson (back), TE Logan Thomas (calf), QB Carson Wentz (right finger), and RB Jonathan Williams (knee) will all miss today’s matchup. Meanwhile, John Bates (hamstring), T Samuel Cosmi (finger), and WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.