Colts vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Nissan Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know eight players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Colts will be without a handful of players for this AFC South showdown. WR Keke Coutee (concussion), LB JoJo Domann (abdomen), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion, nose, back), and DE Kwity Paye (ankle) have all been declared out for this one.

The Titans also have a handful of players on their injury report. FB Tory Carter (neck), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (foot), and LB Joseph Jones (knee) have all been declared out while WR Kyle Philips (hamstring) is questionable.