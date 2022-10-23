Buccaneers WR Russell Gage suffers hamstring injury in Week 7 vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers haven’t beaten the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since Week 6 of the 2019 season. With six minutes left to go, they have a 21-3 lead with PJ Walker at quarterback and no Christian McCaffrey on the team. To make matters worse for the Bucs, wide receiver Russell Gage is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

He has been dealing with injuries for most of the season but has still managed to suit up every game. Gage has 25 receptions on 35 targets for 192 yards and a touchdown through six games. On Sunday, before leaving with an injury, he caught four of his five targets for 39 yards. It is reported that he is dealing with a hamstring injury which is concerning because they can be very fickle and easy to aggravate. With less than four minutes left to go in the game, Gage may not return.