Filed under:

Ja’Marr Chase returns to game in Week 7 vs. Falcons

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase suffered an injury in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Update: Chase is back on the field. All is well.

Update: Some good news as Chase is getting ready to come back in after halftime.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears to have suffered an injury against the Atlanta Falcons. He came up limp on a non-contact play but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Chase was getting looked at by trainers and headed into the locker room just before halftime.

Chase and the Bengals had a first-half field day with the Falcons' defense. They have a 28-17 lead, and quarterback Joe Burrow has 345 passing yards with three touchdowns. Chase has caught five of his seven targets for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. While he has already performed admirably if you started him this week, non-contact injuries are always the scary ones for a player. It could just be a cramp, or it could be a hamstring issue that the team won’t want to risk getting worse. We will update this article once the team comes out of the locker room for the second half and report on what we hear about Chase’s status.

