Ja’Marr Chase returns to game in Week 7 vs. Falcons

Update: Chase is back on the field. All is well.

Update: Some good news as Chase is getting ready to come back in after halftime.

Ja'Marr Chase is catching passes on the sideline... I think he's going to play — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 23, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appears to have suffered an injury against the Atlanta Falcons. He came up limp on a non-contact play but was able to walk off the field under his own power. Chase was getting looked at by trainers and headed into the locker room just before halftime.

Oh man. Ja'Mar Chase pulled up while running a route. He's getting looked at by the trainers now on the sideline. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

Chase and the Bengals had a first-half field day with the Falcons' defense. They have a 28-17 lead, and quarterback Joe Burrow has 345 passing yards with three touchdowns. Chase has caught five of his seven targets for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. While he has already performed admirably if you started him this week, non-contact injuries are always the scary ones for a player. It could just be a cramp, or it could be a hamstring issue that the team won’t want to risk getting worse. We will update this article once the team comes out of the locker room for the second half and report on what we hear about Chase’s status.