Breece Hall ruled OUT with knee injury for Week 7 vs. Broncos

Update: Breece Hall has quickly been ruled out with a knee injury. That isn’t a great sign, but we will wait until more reports come out.

The New York Jets star rookie running back Breece Hall grabbed at his knee while getting tackled late in the second quarter against the Broncos. He was attended to and eventually walked back to the locker room slowly, but was picked up by a cart and taken the rest of the way. Michael Carter will take over as the lead back while he is out.

Hall already had a huge play in this matchup, as he burst for a 62-yard rushing touchdown early on. He had 4 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown when he was forced from the game.

Coming into this game, Hall had 76 carries for 391 yards and three touchdowns, with 19 receptions for 218 yards and another touchdown. We’ll keep you updated.