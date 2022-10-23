Packers WR Allen Lazard questionable to return with shoulder injury in Week 7 vs. Commanders

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has been the team’s lone reliable weapon outside of the running backs, is dealing with a shoulder injury in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders. Lazard did come back on the field after initially suffering the injury but had to check himself out after attempting to maintain a block. The Packers have officially listed him as questionable to return.

#Packers injury update: WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is questionable to return. #GBvsWAS — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 23, 2022

Lazard has six catches for 55 yards in this game, and he’s been Green Bay’s most consistent receiver this season. The Packers have struggled to get the passing game going for much of the year with Davante Adams no longer on the team. If Lazard is banged up and misses time, that would further damage Green Bay’s depth at the position.

Romeo Doubs, Amari Rodgers and Sammy Watkins are in line to see an uptick in targets if Lazard does miss time. We’ll see if the former Iowa State product finds his way back on the field to close this Week 7 game.