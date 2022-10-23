Browns TE David Njoku OUT with ankle injury in Week 7 vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has been ruled out for the remainder of the game after suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens.

Njoku led the Browns in receiving yards before his injury, totaling seven receptions for 71 yards from quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Though he’s only scored one touchdown this season, Njoku has made a major impact on the Browns’ passing game. Three of his six games before the Ravens matchup saw him add 70-plus yards in the air. Sitting behind Amari Cooper, the tight end has the second-most receiving yards for Cleveland so far this season.

Njoku missed large chunks of the 2019 and 2020 seasons with a broken wrist and a knee injury in back-to-back seasons. His backup at tight end is Harrison Bryant, who has totaled 113 receiving yards so far this season including 14 against the Ravens on Sunday.