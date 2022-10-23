 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Broncos RB Mike Boone OUT with ankle injury in Week 7 vs. Jets

Broncos RB Boone suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By grace.mcdermott Updated
Mike Boone #26 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Update: Mike Boone has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray have been splitting work with him out.

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone is questionable to return against the New York Jets after suffering an ankle injury in the second quarter of the game.

Before leaving with the injury, Boone led the Broncos in rushing yards with 23 over four carries, just ahead of Melvin Gordon III. The Broncos are playing without quarterback Russell Wilson today as he works through a hamstring injury. Backup Brett Rypien is filling in.

Boone has added meaningful yardage in just two games this season before this weekend. He had 20 against the Raiders and 38 against the Colts, and was held to a single yard in a single carry by the Chargers last week. Between Javonte Williams’ placement on on the injured reserve list and Gordon underperforming on the field this season, Boone has seen plenty of action for the Broncos.

RB Latavius Murray is also getting in snaps today, and Denver will lean on him in Boone’s absence.

More From DraftKings Nation