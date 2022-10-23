Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard suffers ankle injury in Week 7 vs. Bucs

Carolina Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of today’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard had the Panthers’ second-most rushing yards today behind D’Onte Foreman as they took a surprising early lead against Tom Brady and the Bucs. After Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco this week, there was a major question mark at the RB position that Hubbard helped to answer today.

Chuba Hubbard, ankle, questionable. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 23, 2022

Hubbard added 63 rushing yards and a touchdown over nine carries in today’s victory over the Buccaneers as well as ten receiving yards. Before today, he had not rushed for more than 25 yards in a single game, nor had he scored a touchdown this season. McCaffrey’s absence is going to make a major impact for the rest of the Panthers’ RB room.

If this ankle injury keeps Hubbard out, though, the Panthers’ rushing game could be very limited in the coming weeks against the Falcons and the Bengals.