Dalton Schultz playing through knee injury in Week 7 vs. Lions

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz suffered a knee injury in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys scores a 2 point conversion during the fourth quarter of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were able to get quarterback Dak Prescott back from an injury for Sunday’s game. Teammate TE Dalton Schultz had also come back from a knee injury. After Prescott completed a 15-yard pass to Schultz, the tight end appears to have re-injured his knee. He was able to get up, but only for a moment as he instantly went back down to the ground while medical staff attended to him.

It was Schultz’s first target of the game. He has had a rough go of it in his first season with little competition at his position in the Dallas offense. He has played in only four games this season and has nine receptions on 17 targets for 80 yards. The problem, along with his injuries, is that seven receptions and 62 yards came in the first game of the season. He has been pretty ineffective otherwise.

