Dalton Schultz playing through knee injury in Week 7 vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys were able to get quarterback Dak Prescott back from an injury for Sunday’s game. Teammate TE Dalton Schultz had also come back from a knee injury. After Prescott completed a 15-yard pass to Schultz, the tight end appears to have re-injured his knee. He was able to get up, but only for a moment as he instantly went back down to the ground while medical staff attended to him.

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz is down on the field with medical staffers after getting tackled and looking at his right knee, which had been injured recently.



He got up for a moment before going back down on the field. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2022

It was Schultz’s first target of the game. He has had a rough go of it in his first season with little competition at his position in the Dallas offense. He has played in only four games this season and has nine receptions on 17 targets for 80 yards. The problem, along with his injuries, is that seven receptions and 62 yards came in the first game of the season. He has been pretty ineffective otherwise.