 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill suffers knee injury in Week 7 vs. Colts

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill suffered a knee injury in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Update: Tannehill is heading back into the game. He missed one snap. Still could be an injury to watch as he plays through some pain.

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South divisional game in Week 7 of the NFL season. Through three quarters, we are witnessing an ugly 13-7 game in favor of the Titans. Adding injury to insult, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill took a hit and remained down on the field. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis is expected to take the field in relief.

Before leaving the field, Tannehill had completed 12 of his 18 passes for 113 yards. He only has one carry for eight yards. It hasn’t been his best performance, but the team still holds a 16-7 lead after making a field goal on the drive that Tannehill left the game. This will be Willis’ second career appearance for the Titans. So far, he is 1 for 4 passing for a whopping six yards. He does have four rushing attempts for 16 yards, so has a little bit of the escapability we have seen from Tannehill.

More From DraftKings Nation