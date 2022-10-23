Titans QB Ryan Tannehill suffers knee injury in Week 7 vs. Colts

Update: Tannehill is heading back into the game. He missed one snap. Still could be an injury to watch as he plays through some pain.

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South divisional game in Week 7 of the NFL season. Through three quarters, we are witnessing an ugly 13-7 game in favor of the Titans. Adding injury to insult, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill took a hit and remained down on the field. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis is expected to take the field in relief.

Tannehill down on the field. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) October 23, 2022

Before leaving the field, Tannehill had completed 12 of his 18 passes for 113 yards. He only has one carry for eight yards. It hasn’t been his best performance, but the team still holds a 16-7 lead after making a field goal on the drive that Tannehill left the game. This will be Willis’ second career appearance for the Titans. So far, he is 1 for 4 passing for a whopping six yards. He does have four rushing attempts for 16 yards, so has a little bit of the escapability we have seen from Tannehill.