 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

D.K. Metcalf ruled OUT with knee injury in Week 7 vs. Chargers

DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver has been ruled out with a knee injury in Week 7. He was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out. That is not the best news for Seattle, who currently has a 17-0 lead on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Most reporters were thinking that Metcalf was once again taking a cart to use the restroom due to it’s extreme distance from the Seahawks bench. Unfortunately, that was not the case. Metcalf had his knee twisted on an red zone target, which caused the injury.

Marquise Goodwin actually leads the receiving crew with two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown, while Metcalf had one receptions for 12 yards. Tyler Lockett came into this game after not practicing due to a hamstring injury.

More From DraftKings Nation