Mark Andrews is active for Week 7 vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 7 inactives and Mark Andrews is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Andrews was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was able to log a limited participation on Friday.

Andrews remains one of the top tight ends in all of football. Through six games, he has caught 39 receptions on 57 targets for 455 yards and five touchdowns. Andrews is the number one target for quarterback Lamar Jackson and should continue to see a high target share on Sunday against the Browns.

Cleveland is giving up the 12th fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends. While this doesn’t present a great matchup, Andrews is nearly matchup-proof. While it will be a tough game, he should still be highly targeted and productive. Start Andrews since he is active.