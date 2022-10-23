D’Andre Swift is inactive for Week 7 vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions announced Week 7 inactives and D’Andre Swift is officially ACTIVE/INACTIVE for their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Swift was listed as questionable this week due to ankle and shoulder injuries. He was limited in every practice session this week.

Reports came out on Saturday night and before Sunday's game that Swift was not expected to play. He tested the injuries in the pre-game and has still been ruled out for the game. Even with the bye week last week, it has not been enough time for Swift to get healthy from his injuries. Jamaal Williams will be starting yet another game for Detroit. He has been great this season in relief and, through five games, has 77 rushing attempts for 332 yards and six touchdowns. He has also caught five of his eight targets for 30 more yards.

The Dallas defense is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Even with a tougher matchup, Williams should be started in your fantasy football lineups. He should see the bulk of the carries and has upside from his opportunity alone.