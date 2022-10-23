Keenan Allen is active for Week 7 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Week 7 inactives and Keenan Allen is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Allen was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice every day this week.

We finally get to see Allen take the field again this season. He suffered the hamstring injury in Week 1 and hasn’t played since. Allen only has four receptions for 66 yards on the season due to his inability to get healthy. It will be interesting to see what his snap count ends up being, but there should be optimism that he was ruled active. The team’s bye week is next week, and if they had concerns about the injury, then Allen would likely have sat this week.

The Seahawks are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Starting Allen this week would give me anxiety in case he is used as just a decoy in the passing game. Personally, I would wait to start Allen until after the bye week, but you may be in a desperate situation where you need to start him.