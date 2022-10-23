Tyler Lockett is active for Week 7 vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks announced Week 7 inactives and Tyler Lockett is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lockett was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice at all this week, but on Saturday night, was reported to be expected to play on Sunday.

Lockett tested his injury in the pregame and is indeed active for Sunday’s game. The lack of practice participation was certainly cause for concern for his availability this week. Lockett leads the team in receiving, so he would be a big missing piece for quarterback Geno Smith. Lockett has 34 receptions on 45 targets for 423 yards and two touchdowns. He has been a solid asset for Seattle that heads into this week with a 3-3 record.

The Chargers are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing wide receivers this year. Even without practicing this week, Lockett should be started in your fantasy football lineup from his target share and production so far this season.