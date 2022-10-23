Jaylen Waddle is ACTIVE for Week 7 vs. Steelers

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 7 inactives and Jaylen Waddle is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Steelers. Waddle was listed as questionable this week due to a shoulder injury. He was limited in practice throughout the week.

This is big news for Miami, as Waddle is one of the most explosive players in the NFL in the open field. The Steelers have had a tough time covering opposing receivers and Waddle presents another matchup problem for Pittsburgh. Fantasy managers who were banking on Waddle playing can breathe a sigh of relief as he’s officially going to suit up for this contest. We’ll see how much damage he can do with Miami’s quarterback situation still a bit murky, although it looks like Tua Tagovailoa is in line to get the start.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are 7.5-point favorites with the total set at 44.5.