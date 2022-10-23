Lions vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

Game-day update: Ian Rapoport tweeted that “there is real doubt” D’Andre Swift will be able to play on Sunday.

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know six players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Lions have several players listed on the injury report for this week. WR D.J. Chark (ankle), DE Charles Harris (groin), S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), T Matt Nelson (calf), and CB Bobby Price (knee) have been declared out with their various injuries. Meanwhile, LB Chris Board (knee), DT John Cominsky (wrist), CB Will Harris (hip), WR Josh Reynolds (knee), and RB D’Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

The Cowboys only have one player with an officially injury designation as T Matt Waletzko (shoulder) has been declared out.