Giants vs. Jaguars inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

Game-day update: The Jaguars expect to have WR Marvin Jones, DT Folorunso Fatukasi, and LB Foye Oluokun available on Sunday, per Tom Pelissero.

The New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know seven players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Giants have several players listed on their injury report for this week. CB Cordale Flott (calf), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), LB Azeez Ojulari (calf), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), and LB Oshane Ximines (quadricep) will all miss today’s matchup with various injuries. Meanwhile, C Jon Feliciano (groin) and S Jason Pinnock (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

The Jaguars have a handful of players listed on their injury report. WR Jamal Agnew (knee) and CB Shaquill Griffin (back) are both out for this game while DT Folorunso Fatukasi (quadricep), DT Davon Hamilton (foot), WR Marvin Jones (hamstring), and LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf) are all listed as questionable.