Jets vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The New York Jets and Denver Broncos are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know four players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Jets only have a few players listed on their injury report. DE Jermaine Johnson (ankle) and WR Elijah Moore (not injury related - personal matter) have both been declared out while S Ashtyn Davis (hamstring) is questionable.

The Broncos will be without QB Russell Wilson (hamstring), opening the door for backup Brett Rypien to get the start. CB Essang Bassey (hamstring) is also out while S Caden Sterns (hip) is listed as doubtful. LB Josey Jewell (knee), DT D.J. Jones (ankle), G Quinn Meinerz (foot), and DT DeShawn Williams (back) are all questionable for this matchup.