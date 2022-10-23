Texans vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know two players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Texans only have a few players listed on their injury report for this week. DE Jonathan Greenard (calf) has been declared out for this matchup while T Austin Deculus (ankle), TE Brevin Jordan (ankle), and WR Chris Moore (hip) have all been listed as questionable.

The Raiders will be without TE Darren Waller (hamstring) for this game while LB Jayon Brown (hamstring), WR Mack Hollins (heel), and WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) have all been listed as questionable.