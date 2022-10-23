Seahawks vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know five players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Seahawks have several players on the injury report for this matchup. CB Isaiah Dunn (hamstring) has been declared out while CB Artie Burns (groin), WR Penny Hart (hamstring), and G Gabe Jackson (knee, hip) are doubtful. CB Sidney Jones (groin) and WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) are both questionable for this game.

The Chargers will be without a handful of players, including K Dustin Hopkins (right hamstring), RB Joshua Kelley (knee), WR Josh Palmer (concussion), and TE Donald Parham (concussion). WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) and DT Sebastian Joseph (ankle) are both questionable for this one.