Chiefs vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi Stadium and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know two players that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chiefs have a short injury list heading into this matchup. CB Rashad Fenton (hamstring) will miss this contest while DE Michael Danna (calf) and G Joe Thuney (ankle) are both listed as questionable.

The 49ers also have just a few players on the injury list. DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) will miss this contest while S Talanoa Hufanga (concussion) and CB Charvarius Ward (groin) are both questionable.