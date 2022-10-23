Steelers vs. Dolphins inactives: Who is not playing in Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins are set to face off against each other this Sunday in their Week 7 showdown. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium and the game will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know one player that definitely will not be playing. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers have just three players listed on the injury report heading into this showdown. WR Steven Sims (hamstring) is out, CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) is doubtful, and CB James Pierre (hip, knee) is questionable.

The Dolphins have several players carrying injury designations heading into this one. CB Keion Crossen (knee) is their only player that is doubtful for this game. Meanwhile, the questionable list includes T Terron Armstead (toe), CB Xavien Howard (groin), CB Kader Kohou (abdomen), T Greg Little (Achilles), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (back), TE Durham Smythe (hamstring), QB Skylar Thompson (right thumb), WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), and DT Christian Wilkins (hand).